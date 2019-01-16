Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May pictured before Wednesday's no confidence vote

A Tory supporter of Theresa May's Brexit deal now says he will now back a "clean, hard" Brexit.

David Davies' comments come as MPs backed the prime minister in a vote of confidence, despite Tuesday's defeat on Theresa May's Brexit deal.

The Monmouth MP said the next few weeks would be a "parliamentary fist fight".

First minister Mark Drakeford said the parliament should either unite around a softer Brexit or put the question back to the people following the vote.

On Wednesday night Theresa May saw off a bid to bring down her government, winning a no confidence vote 325 to 306.

That is despite a large number of Tory MPs having voted against her Brexit deal the night before.

After the confidence vote Mrs May offered the opportunity to leaders of parliamentary parties to meet with her to discuss Brexit.

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts is expected to see the prime minister at 2100 GMT.

David Davies told BBC Wales Live: "There is no mood now for any form of compromise. I was 100% in favour of pulling out of the EU, but I recognised that not everyone shared that view.

"What we have over the next few weeks and months is parliamentary fist fight between those who want to have a clean hard WTO Brexit, and I stand with them, and those who want to stay in the European Union and forget about what the referendum said."

Theresa May's Brexit deal attempts to leave the European Union in agreement with the 27 remaining states.

But as part of that, it makes compromises, including the backstop insurance plan which would put the UK and EU in a single customs territory as a way to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Image caption David Davies had supported Theresa May's Brexit deal

Supporters of what is known as a hard Brexit believe it would be better for the UK to leave without an agreement, relying on existing World Trade Organisation rules and allowing it to have a fully independent trade policy.

Opponents of that say this would be disastrous for the British economy.

Mark Drakeford appeared to nudge towards supporting a further referendum on Brexit in a statement issued following the vote of no confidence.

The first minister said: "In my view, the options for resolving the crisis facing our country are narrowing.

"Either Parliament unites around a proposal for a much 'softer' form of Brexit, similar to that set out in our White Paper Securing Wales' Future or the question must be put back to the people to decide the terms on which we leave or whether to remain in the EU.

"Parliament should be given the time and space to resolve which of these options is most viable."