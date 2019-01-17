Image caption Adam Price: "It's good to talk but ultimately talk has to be there for a purpose"

The UK government must ensure talks between ministers and opposition parties are "for a purpose", Plaid Cymru's leader has said.

Adam Price was speaking after meeting senior ministers Michael Gove and David Lidington.

After losing a vote on her Brexit deal the prime minister pledged to engage with MPs across the political divide.

Mr Price said Plaid stressed its priorities were avoiding a no-deal and to "go for" another EU referendum.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called the talks a "stunt" and said he will not take part unless leaving the European Union without an agreement is ruled out.

Mrs May will publish a new plan on Monday with a full debate and key vote scheduled for Tuesday, 29 January.

Speaking outside the Cabinet Office on Thursday, Mr Price said: "We had a useful and interesting meeting with the government today.

"Obviously we reiterated our two main priorities which is ensuring that we avoid a 'no-deal' scenario and secondly we focused on what we believe is the surest way of breaking the parliamentary gridlock which is to go for a 'People's Vote'.

"We had a fairly lengthy discussion about that."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May has called on MPs to "work constructively together" to find a way forward

He added: "We had a very extensive discussion and we're available to continue those discussions if they will meet our core concern which is taking 'no-deal' off the table.

"But also we have to end no progress, so it's good to talk but ultimately talk has to be there for a purpose and that's what we'll be focused on in the next few days."

Speaking outside Downing Street after talks on Wednesday night with Plaid Cymru, the SNP and Liberal Democrats, Mrs May called on MPs to "put self-interest aside".

"It will not be an easy task, but MPs know they have a duty to act in the national interest, reach a consensus and get this done," she said.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said the government has produced a "very short paper setting out the factual detail on the number of months required" to hold another EU referendum, which suggests it would take "in excess of a year".

The point of the document was to "inform the expected discussion" Mrs May was likely to have with MPs who back another public vote, government sources say.