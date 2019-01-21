Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A sign pointing to an old customs and excise station near the Irish border

The idea of amending the Good Friday Agreement to get around Brexiteer concerns about the backstop is "crass and insensitive", a Labour MP who had been involved in the peace process said.

Owen Smith spoke after reports suggested Theresa May had considered altering the agreement.

The deal helped ensure an open border on the island of Ireland.

The report in the Daily Telegraph was played down by the UK government.

According to the newspaper, the prime minister was considering amending the Good Friday Agreement by getting the UK and Ireland to agree to a separate set of principles, or add text to support or reference the 1998 peace deal, setting out how both sides would guarantee an open border after Brexit.

Senior sources, the Telegraph said, had described the plan as a "non-starter".

The Sunday Times also reported that Mrs May wanted to propose a bi-lateral treaty with Northern Ireland so the backstop could be removed from the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Norman Smith, BBC assistant political editor, said the reports had been "kiboshed" by both the Irish and UK governments.

Image caption Shadow NI secretary Owen Smith said Labour needed to do more than just back a "soft Brexit"

Mrs May's withdrawal agreement, which was rejected in a historic defeat of a government policy last week, includes an agreement that ensures an open border on the island of Ireland, known as the backstop.

It is a position of last resort, but critics argue it could bind the UK to the agreement perpetually.

Mr Smith, who was a special adviser to Paul Murphy while the former Torfaen MP was a minister for Northern Ireland, said both ideas "illustrate what a second rate government this is".

The Pontypridd MP said the ideas were clearly "clearly non-starters, in particular the notion that we could amend the Good Friday Agreement in order to save the prime minister's skin on the very day, pretty much, when a bomb had gone off in Derry/Londonderry, reminding us of all how fragile the peace process it is".

Four men have been arrested over the bomb in the city on Saturday.

"At best you can say it is crass and insensitive, at worse its shows that they are again are being utterly reckless when it comes to the peace process in Northern Ireland," Mr Smith said.

"The Good Friday Agreement is an international treaty enforceable in law ratified by referenda in the Irish Republic and in Northern Ireland - the notion that you can float as part of a bodge-job fix on the Brexit deal, amending the treaty without even allowing any discussion with the Irish government - it's just laughable that it was even suggested."

"I see that Downing Street are now rowing back, but they clearly floated this in order to see if its a runner," he said, adding: "It's clearly utter nonsense."