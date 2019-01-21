Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jacinda Ardern (R) met Theresa May (L) in Downing Street on Monday

The Welsh lamb industry should not be "nervous" about New Zealand products gaining greater access to the UK market, according the country's prime minister.

Jacina Ardern said that a future free trade deal between the UK and NZ would be of "benefit" to British consumers.

She was speaking ahead of a meeting with Theresa May.

The Welsh Government has warned that an influx of New Zealand lamb would "destroy the Welsh lamb industry".

Mrs May has already spoken of the potential of a new trading agreement between both countries.

The Farmers' Union of Wales has also warned of the possibility of Welsh lamb could be priced off the shelves by New Zealand lamb.

As part of the European Union, the UK is unable to strike its own international free trade deals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been concerns a New Zealand trade deal could damage the Welsh lamb industry

Theresa May has repeatedly stated that the ability to reach trade agreements with countries around the world after the UK leaves the EU is one of her main Brexit goals.

Speaking to the BBC on Monday, Jacinda Ardern said: "Obviously, as an important trading partner for us, at the point that that UK is ready to do so we're very keen to enter into a free trade agreement."

Ms Ardern, asked about New Zealand food products, such as lamb, being sold in the UK after Brexit, said: "Our goal is to make markets more accessible for New Zealand products by removing the barriers.

"I don't think the domestic market and the producers of food in the UK need to be nervous about greater access for New Zealand products because, for instance, seasonally we're complimentary and so there's a nice synergy there - when you're in winter, we're in summer.

"So, there's benefits between our markets having greater access to one another," she added.

New Zealand exports around 80% of its lamb production every year and it is the biggest exporter of lamb into the UK market.