Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford accuses Theresa May of being stubborn in not adjusting her Brexit strategy

Welsh Government ministers are to line up in the Senedd to warn of the consequences of a no-deal Brexit.

Much of the assembly's business on Tuesday has been scrapped, making room for statements on Brexit preparations.

It comes after Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to leave the EU was resoundingly rejected by the House of Commons last week.

First Minister Mark Drakeford accused Mrs May of "stubbornly" pushing ahead with a tweaked version of her deal.

He said she should extend the process that the UK is leaving the EU through - Article 50 - and take no-deal off the table.

Five government statements planned to be delivered later - including on a strategy to tackle obesity - have been postponed for the Brexit discussions.

The Welsh Government said ministers would outline risks on health, the economy, transport and farming.

They include warnings over the supply of radioisotope - needed in the NHS for diagnostic and therapeutic use - and a risk of severe disruption to freight transport.

Ministers said tariffs and non-tariff barriers on exports to the European Union would also damage Welsh manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The assembly will be dominated by Brexit on Tuesday

"The scale of that defeat provided the clearest proof yet that her deal is dead. Yet the prime minister continues to stubbornly push ahead with only a tweaked version of her failed deal," Mr Drakeford said.

"No UK government should be capable of consciously allowing a catastrophic no-deal outcome, and the prime minister must take this option off the table and extend Article 50.

"This would allow time for the UK government to change direction and commit to re-entering negotiations with the EU to secure a Brexit that protects jobs and the economy."

What do the other parties say?

The Welsh Conservatives said: "It would be foolish not to prepare for all outcomes, including the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

"While there is plenty of carping from the sidelines by our political opponents in Wales we must remember that none have a detailed plan for our future relationship with the EU that delivers on the instruction of the outcome of the referendum and has been agreed with other member states."

Plaid Cymru's Dai Lloyd said the "current mess" made the moves in the assembly "regrettably necessary".

"However, the truth is that we could be getting on with government business if First Minister Mark Drakeford and his boss Jeremy Corbyn were willing to back a People's Vote to stop a no-deal scenario," Mr Lloyd said, calling for Mr Drakeford to explicitly back a further referendum.

Gareth Bennett, leader of the UKIP group in the assembly, said: "Remain campaigners talk of chaos and catastrophe in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"Of course, if no preparations were made by governments or business, there could be disruption, but we must be careful not to overplay this."