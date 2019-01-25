Image caption Steffan Lewis died two weeks ago after being diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer

Hundreds of people, including senior politicians from across the political spectrum, attended the funeral of Plaid Cymru AM Steffan Lewis on Friday.

Leading tributes, party leader Adam Price said Mr Lewis' life was a "gift to the nation".

He said Mr Lewis would take his place alongside the heroes of Wales.

Mr Lewis died two weeks ago at the age of 34 after being diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in late 2017.

He is survived by his wife Shona and his son Celyn.

Family and friends of Mr Lewis were joined at the Welsh Church St Luke's, Abercarn by Plaid Cymru AMs and MPs, first minister Mark Drakeford, Conservative group leader Paul Davies and others from Labour and the Tories.

Image caption Mr Lewis is survived by his wife Shona and his son Celyn

In a eulogy, Mr Price said the young public figure had "a large heart and a huge intellect", and was "courageously honest".

"Steffan found salvation in surrendering himself to Wales," he said.

The party leader said there was a "great sense of urgency" about Mr Lewis, wanting to achieve Welsh independence while he was still young.

"He would not want us to despair in this our land of living," he said.

"Every morning, when we wake, let's wake for him."

Image caption Mourners leaving the service in Abercarn

Mr Lewis' predecessor as AM for South Wales East, Jocelyn Davies, told the service: "He was serious… but he was really, really funny"

She said that Mr Lewis had worried that, as a young assembly member, he wouldn't be taken seriously. But she said he turned out to be the "star of the show".

"I'm certain he would have thanked you all, so I do that now - thank you," she added.

'National builder'

The Reverend Aled Edwards, who led the service, called Mr Lewis a "nation builder". He told mourners Mr Lewis's "pioneering" work on the Continuity Bill - a measure designed to enshrine EU law in Welsh law which was briefly adopted by the Welsh Government - was "Steff at his best" and saw him become a "statesman".

During the service Mr Price read out a tribute from the Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

"Shona and Celyn can be enormously proud of what Steffan achieved," she said.

Speaking after the service, Elin Jones, presiding officer of the National Assembly for Wales, said family, friends and politicians had gathered "to say goodbye to Steffan, to thank him for everything they achieved in their short political life and to pledge to him we will think of him when we work harder every day for the future of his country".