Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jeremy Corbyn and his team need a fundumental change in approach, says Mr Davies

Jeremy Corbyn and his top team "doesn't have a clue what to do or where to go on Brexit", a former Welsh Government minister has said.

In a blog, Alun Davies said the "confusion from Labour's Westminster front bench has made me wince in pain".

The Labour AM backs a second referendum and was left out of Mark Drakeford's first Welsh cabinet in December.

"Drift" in Labour's position was shown by confusion over a Commons vote on the immigration bill on Monday, he said.

Mr Davies said that "simply pointing out the chaos caused by Theresa May's incompetence is not a policy".

"I have worried for some time that the UK party leadership doesn't have a clue what to do or where to go on Brexit," he said.

"And unhappily over the last few weeks they've proved it. And on the biggest issue of our time. That's really something."

He applauded the Welsh Government for explaining what it was doing to prepare for a no-deal Brexit in a series of statements last Tuesday.

At that time, Mr Drakeford said Westminster should be allowed another week to solve the deadlock before a second referendum becomes necessary.

Asked whether that deadline would pass tonight following a series of further votes in the Commons, Welsh Government Brexit Minister Jeremy Miles said they would "keep that under review".

Image caption Alun Davies was sacked as local government secretary by Mark Drakeford in December

AMs will have their own vote on a proposed way forward on Wednesday.

The wording of the motion tabled by Welsh ministers will depend on what happens in Westminster on Tuesday night, when MPs are due to vote on amendments that could shape next stage of negotiations with the EU.

But even if ministers do not propose a second referendum, Plaid Cymru is likely to table an amendment in the Senedd that gives AMs an opportunity to call for it.

The Welsh Government wants the UK's exit from the EU to be delayed beyond March 29, and for Theresa May to negotiate a softer Brexit that gives Britain full access to the single market and keeps it in the customs union.