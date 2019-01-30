Image copyright Getty Images

Prisoners should be allowed to vote in Welsh elections, ministers will say in a debate.

AMs will vote on the matter on Wednesday. It will not change the law, but the Labour-led Welsh Government is looking into whether prisoners can take part in local government elections.

Academics from the Cardiff University Wales Governance Centre say it would improve Wales' international standing.

Conservatives said "law-abiding citizens" had not been consulted.

AMs have control over local government and assembly elections. Currently a committee is investigating whether the law should be changed to allow prisoners to take part in Senedd elections.

Giving evidence to the committee, the Cardiff academics said out of 47 Council of Europe members, only the UK, Armenia, Bulgaria, Estonia and Russia denied prisoners the vote.

The debate on Wednesday, tabled by Plaid Cymru, calls for the full devolution of justice.

Welsh ministers will not echo that demand but both Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government will call for "the right to vote for prisoners in Welsh elections".

The Conservatives' Mark Isherwood said: "Plaid Cymru say they are holding this to enhance the human rights of prisoners: but what about the human rights of victims that were violated by murderers, terrorists, rapists, and paedophiles?"

'Cannot be justified'

But Plaid's Leanne Wood said: "Denying a whole group of people the right to have their say on decisions which affect them cannot be justified in a modern, democratic society."

Changes to assembly elections would need the agreement of two thirds of the assembly.

There are plans for a bill on assembly elections and changing the name of the institution, but the legislation is yet to be introduced to AMs.

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: "We support the principal of enfranchising Welsh prisoners and are currently considering options for local government elections.

"We will consider the committee's report when it is available."