The vote in the Commons on Tuesday night gives the prime minister the mandate to renegotiate with the European Union, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has claimed.

MPs voted both against leaving without a deal, but also to seek a revision to Theresa May's deal.

Mostly Tory and DUP politicians called for changes to the "backstop" - aimed at preventing a Irish hard border.

Mr Cairns said the vote showed the PM can "negotiate deals".

Mrs May had asked Conservative MPs to back an amendment proposed by Sir Graham Brady calling for "alternative arrangements" to the Irish backstop.

It passed, by 317 votes to 301.

But MPs also passed an amendment - not binding on the government - calling for the House of Commons to not allow the UK to leave the European Union without a deal.

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville-Roberts said: "No Deal is being taken off the table and we should have put an end to 'No Progress' too."

She said the prime minister was insisting on "pursuing the undeliverable". Plaid's Adam Price said tonight was "Westminster at its worst".

Welsh MPs voted on party lines on Tuesday night.

Skip Twitter post by @Adamprice Tonight was Westminster at its worst. We needed a way forward. We needed leadership. What we got was a dishonest British political class, facing both ways, whistling in the wind with its fingers in its ears as the world says, no, you can’t have your imaginary cake and eat it. — Adam Price (@Adamprice) January 29, 2019 Report

Almost all of Wales' 28 Labour MPs - with the exception of Paul Flynn who has not been attending Parliament - voted against a no-deal Brexit and against the Brady amendment.

All Welsh Tory MPs voted against the no-deal Brexit motion except Guto Bebb, the pro-EU MP who represents Aberconwy.

Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb did not take part in the vote on the Brady amendment, which Tory MPs had been expected to back.

Mr Bebb voted against Sir Graham's amendment, while the remaining Welsh Tories backed it.