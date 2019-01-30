A call for work to begin now to prepare for another referendum on EU membership is expected to be backed by AMs later.

The Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru motion comes after MPs agreed they wanted changes to the part of Theresa May's Brexit deal designed to avoid Northern Ireland border checks.

The Senedd motion also says the timetable for leaving the EU should be extended to avoid "no-deal".

UKIP said it was a "desperate attempt" to "derail Brexit".

The motion stops short of calling for a referendum now.

It asks the assembly to agree: "If, as it now seems, the UK Parliament cannot unite around an alternative proposition which includes participation in the single market and a customs union then the only option which remains is to give the decision back to the people; and believes that work should begin immediately on preparing for a public vote."