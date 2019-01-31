Image caption Mid Wales could follow Cardiff and Swansea in getting a growth deal

Mid Wales has little future other than as a "playground" for tourists unless plans to boost its economy succeed, a council leader has warned.

Ceredigion leader Ellen ap Gwynn said a mid-Wales growth deal could mean more than 4,000 new jobs and a £200m boost.

Mid Wales has relied heavily on public sector jobs that have been lost as public services have been cut.

Growth deals involve the UK and Welsh governments, councils and private firms using cash to boost a region's economy

Ms ap Gwynn, who will outline the 15-year plans to assembly members on Thursday, said the project was a chance to support businesses at a time of Brexit uncertainty.

Growth deals for the Cardiff and Swansea regions have been agreed, with the plan in north Wales still being finalised.

Ms ap Gwynn told BBC Wales the proposal for mid Wales had to be truly "transformative".

"The way things are sounding with Brexit, who knows what will happen between now and the end of March.

"We have got to try and take every opportunity we can to support businesses and the development of businesses in mid Wales. Otherwise there is not much future apart from as a playground."

She said mid Wales had relied too much on the public sector in the past "because of the weakness of the economy".

She added that the deal "gives us a pot of money with which we can invest in the future. And hopefully invest to the benefit of the private sector".

Image caption Ellen ap Gwynn says the plan is a long-term project

The UK government said it would welcome proposals for a mid Wales growth deal at the Budget in November 2017, to complete the picture of growth deals covering all parts of Wales.

Environment Systems, based at the Aberystwyth Science Park, is backing a mid Wales growth deal.

The firm's Dr Jamie Williams thinks the area needs to invest in transport links.

"Aberystwyth is reasonably isolated as far as connections go," he said

"Some of the connections, the transport links, could be improved. The railway network and fast links."

Aberystwyth University Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan sees "tremendous potential" in a growth deal,

"It's certainly a region which has got a certain number of challenges and opportunities," he said.

"We think that with the sort of experience we can bring to the table, the research and innovation excellence we have, as well as working more closely with businesses across a range of sectors, we can make use and take advantage of the opportunities we have."