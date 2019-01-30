Fundraising launched for Rhodri Morgan statue
30 January 2019
Fundraising has been kicked off to raise cash for a statute for former first minister, Rhodri Morgan.
Friends have already raised £5,000 towards a target of £125,000.
Plans are to have the bronze statue near the Pierhead building in Cardiff Bay, a short distance from the National Assembly where he led Welsh Labour from 2000 to 2009.
A miniature was revealed at an event on Wednesday. It is thought it could take two to three years to raise the money.