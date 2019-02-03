Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Technically there is no such job as leader of the Welsh Conservatives

The Conservative leader in the National Assembly should lead the party in Wales, its Welsh chairman has said.

Byron Davies told BBC Wales there was "no question" the rules should change to formalise the position.

The former MP and assembly member said there was an "understanding" within the party membership that it should happen.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said he was "completely relaxed" about the idea but Monmouth MP David Davies said it was "a row not worth having".

Technically there is no such job as Welsh Conservative leader.

Under party rules, Paul Davies officially leads the assembly group only.

His Scottish counterpart, Ruth Davidson, has the formal title of Scottish Conservative leader. However, the party in Scotland has always had more independence than the one in Wales.

Image caption Byron Davies said it would be "quite crazy" if a Tory first minister was not seen as party leader in Wales

Byron Davies, the former MP for Gower, said Paul Davies had pledged to put the idea to party members during the 2018 assembly group leadership contest.

"It may be time to start considering that the leader of the group does become the leader of the party in Wales," he told Sunday Politics Wales.

"I think it will have to happen in due course. There's no question about that. It will take time to fade it in through the party.

"It will be for the membership to decide whether that's the way they want to go.

"When I speak to people, members within the party, there is an understanding of the need for that to happen."

Image caption Paul Davies won an election for Conservative assembly group leader in September

Byron Davies added it would be "quite crazy" if the Tory assembly group leader became first minister after the 2021 election but was not seen as leader of the party in Wales.

He also dismissed the idea the Welsh Conservatives could become more reliant on the funding it raises in Wales rather than central party resources should the change happen.

The Tories' 2017 general election campaign in Wales - which saw the party lose three seats - was marred by a row over who should represent the party in televised debates in Wales.

Following the poll, the then assembly group leader Andrew RT Davies called for a single designated leader, saying Scotland "had a very good model which has shown to be successful".

Paul Davies said the idea "makes perfect sense", while Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said he was "completely relaxed" over who was regarded as leader of the party in Wales.

"If that's Paul Davies or the prime minister, either of them will do a great job," he said.

"We work closely together, but of course it's a matter for the members of the party."

However, Monmouth MP David Davies said: "The leader of the Conservative Party in Wales and across the UK is Theresa May, because we are the Conservative and Unionist Party, a party for the whole of Britain.

"Therefore, an issue over whether or not Alun Cairns is more important than Paul Davies is one that doesn't really keep me awake at night."