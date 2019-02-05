Image caption Sir Keir Starmer said Labour should follow the approach it agreed last autumn

Labour must stick to its "structured approach" to leaving the EU, including the "option" of a further referendum, the shadow Brexit secretary has said.

Sir Keir Starmer's comments followed an assembly vote last week, proposed by Labour and Plaid Cymru, for referendum preparations to start immediately.

He said Labour's strategy was "look at the deal, call for a general election".

"If [you] can't get a general election then all options including the option of a public vote [are on the table]."

Sir Keir was talking to BBC Wales after meeting Labour AMs in Cardiff Bay on Tuesday.

"I think it's a good idea for us to follow our structured approach and to reach each decision as we arrive at it which is look at the deal, call for a general election," he said

"We need to take it in that structured way, that's what we agreed as the Labour Party."

The approach was agreed at Labour's party conference last September.

The motion backed by assembly members last week stated: "If, as it now seems, the UK Parliament cannot unite around an alternative proposition which includes participation in the single market and a customs union then the only option which remains is to give the decision back to the people; and believes that work should begin immediately on preparing for a public vote."