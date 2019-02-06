Image caption Elin Jones says the formal name Senedd will establish itself over time

A law renaming the assembly the Senedd will include an English explanation of the word's meaning, the institution's presiding officer has said.

BBC Wales understands some AMs were unhappy with Elin Jones's plan to give the institution a Welsh-only name.

Ms Jones, who is in charge of day-to-day business in Cardiff Bay, said most AMs supported the name Senedd, which means parliament.

A bill to rename the institution is expected in the next couple of weeks.

The legislation also includes plans to cut the voting age to 16 in assembly elections.

Last November Ms Jones told AMs she had decided the assembly would be given the "monolingual name 'Senedd' and that members will be referred to as 'Aelodau'r Senedd / Members of the Senedd'".

Some assembly members, including most Conservatives, were opposed to the decision, BBC Wales has been told. One said the plan had been "watered down".

An assembly source said there had been a "compromise".

In an interview with BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme, Ms Jones said the name Senedd "seems to me to have the greatest support" among AMs.

"Of course, we are a Welsh parliament, we are a Senedd now, and we do need to call ourselves that," she said.

"Formally this institution will be called the Senedd, if the members agree to that legislation.

"The legislation itself will describe the Senedd as the Welsh parliament.

"Members, people in Wales, people outside of Wales who don't speak Welsh will of course be able to use the terms Senedd and hopefully that will become more familiar to more people.

"But of course it needs to be described as the Welsh parliament because that is of more immediate understanding to those people who don't speak Welsh.

"But over time the formal name will establish itself."

Image caption Elin Jones opening assembly proceedings on Tuesday

Ms Jones compared the new title to the Dail - Ireland's equivalent to the House of Commons.

"Formally we hope to be known as the Senedd once the legislation is passed," she said.

Asked why the English description was being included, she said: "I don't want people to feel unfamiliar with what this institution does just because we've given it a Welsh-only name."