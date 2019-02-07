Image caption Owen Smith is one of Labour's most fierce opponents of Brexit

A Welsh Labour MP has said he and a "lot of people" are considering leaving the party over Brexit.

Asked if he intended to quit, Pontypridd MP Owen Smith told the BBC: "I think that's a very good question, and I think it's something that I and a lot of other people are considering".

He and other Labour politicians have criticised Jeremy Corbyn for setting out terms for supporting a Brexit deal.

Mr Smith failed to oust Mr Corbyn as party leader in a contest in 2016.

He has remained a vocal critic of Mr Corbyn.

Asked by BBC Wales on Thursday if he would consider quitting the Labour party, Mr Smith said: "I think that is a question that I and people who hold my views will have to consider.

"The truth is that Brexit is not compatible my values. It is a right-wing ideological project, it is a nativist project, it is fuelled by lies and it was delivered deceitfully in 2016.

"I got elected on a set of values which I think Brexit is incompatible with and I got elected to look after the people I grew up with and represent very proudly in Pontypridd.

"I don't think Brexit is reconcilable with those values and my desire to look after people in Ponty."

Mr Smith's comments came after Mr Corbyn wrote to the prime minister with five demands, including joining a customs union, that would need to be met for Labour to back the UK government on Brexit.

In the letter, Mr Corbyn offers talks to secure "a sensible agreement that can win the support of Parliament and bring the country together".

The terms include a "permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union" aligned with the EU's customs rules but with an agreement "that includes a UK say on future EU trade deals".

Commenting initially on twitter, Mr Smith said that Brexit, even on Mr Corbyn's terms, "would still shrink our economy, cost jobs and lost investment, indulge nativist nostalgia and isolationism...and pave the way for another austerity Tory government".

"Remind me why we'd do that?" he said.

There was also criticism from other Welsh Labour politicians.

Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi said: "Nice to be briefed about this @UKLabour @WelshLabour - if at ANY point you would like to consult MPs and also take the Labour Party conference motion into consideration... Just let me know... Cheers..."

And Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies said Mr Corbyn "appears to be walking blindly towards a Tory Brexit and political oblivion. Whatever happened to our members determining policy and priorities?!"

But Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock, who has been promoting what is known as the "Norway Plus" model of a close economic partnership with the EU, welcomed Mr Corbyn's letter, tweeting "This can break the deadlock."

"It also throws down the gauntlet to May because it has a seriously good chance of commanding a cross-party majority," he said.

"Now we just need an explicit commitment to the EEA [The European Economic Area]".

Wrexham Labour MP Ian Lucas also backed Mr Corbyn's move, saying: "This proposal could command a majority in the Commons."