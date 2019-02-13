Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scotland already exempts care leavers from paying council tax

Young people leaving the care system in Wales will no longer pay council tax under legal changes due to come into force in April, ministers have said.

About a third of Wales' 22 local councils already exempt care leavers from the tax, some until the age of 21 and others to 25.

Charities had called on Welsh ministers to end a "postcode lottery" over whether they pay council tax.

All care leavers under 25 will now get the help, under new legislation.

It follows a consultation with local authorities, voluntary organisations, taxpayers and care leavers themselves.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said she wanted the Welsh Government and councils to do "everything possible to support care leavers and support their successful transition into adulthood and independent living".

"Today's announcement is another positive step in our pledge to make council tax fairer and I want to thank everyone who took part in the consultation," she said.

The regulations are due to be laid before the assembly in early March.

The Scottish Government introduced a council tax exemption for care leavers in 2018.