Image caption Simon Thomas arriving at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court in October last year

A former AM convicted of child sex offences claimed thousands of pounds in expenses after quitting the assembly.

Simon Thomas was paid for 27 claims, five of which were processed after his conviction.

He resigned as an AM in July 2018, after his arrest, and went on to claim for "office removal costs" and an "end of tenancy fee" on his second home.

On 3 October, Thomas admitting making more than 500 indecent photographs of children and more than 70 films.

He was given a 26-week suspended jail sentence.

Since resigning, Thomas had claims worth £3,606 paid. Most of that money was claimed for after his resignation.

Some of the expenses claims relate to costs incurred before he stood down as Plaid Cymru AM for Mid and West Wales.

But others appear to be for costs that arose as a result of him leaving the assembly.

Research by the BBC Wales Live programme has found:

He claimed £441 to cover "second home legal expenses", described as an "end of tenancy fee, August 2018" with CPS Homes

A £594 claim was made to cover "Office Removal Costs" with Carters Removals, the bill for which was dated 12 September

Thomas also had a claim processed for £735 on 24 July - the day before he quit as an AM - to cover rent on his second home for August 2018

Assembly rules, set by the independent remuneration board, state that a person who has ceased to be an AM "for whatever reason" is entitled to claim an allowance "in respect of the cost incurred wholly, exclusively and necessarily in completing any work that was in progress at the time that person ceased to be a member".

The rules also say: "The amount that can be claimed is to be governed by a written winding up plan agreed between the Members' Business Support team and the former member."

Thomas has been contacted for comment.

Wales Live is on BBC One Wales at 22:35 GMT on Wednesday 20 February.