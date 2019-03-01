Image copyright Chris Allen/Geograph Image caption The Newport Transporter Bridge straddles the Newport West and Newport East constituencies

Six prospective candidates have been announced so far for the Newport West parliamentary by-election on 4 April.

Potential candidates for Labour, the Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party, Renew and the Abolish the Assembly Party have been announced.

UKIP and the Liberal Democrats are expected to select their representatives later.

The by-election was triggered by the death of Paul Flynn, who had been the local Labour MP since 1987.

Newport West - candidates announced so far