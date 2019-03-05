Image copyright Getty Images Image caption AMs will debate a motion opposing a no-deal Brexit on Tuesday

A demand that Prime Minister Theresa May rule out a no-deal Brexit will be discussed by the Welsh Assembly and Scottish Parliament later.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was the first time simultaneous debates had taken place in the two chambers.

Both the Scottish and Welsh governments oppose the prime minister's deal with Brussels and want Brexit delayed.

The UK government said the deal was good for the whole of the UK.

The prime minister has promised MPs a vote to delay Brexit if they cannot agree on her deal - as it stands, the UK is due to leave the European Union on 29 March without an agreement.

AMs will debate a motion on Tuesday saying leaving without a deal would be "completely unacceptable" and the withdrawal should be paused.

Mr Drakeford said: "The purpose of all of that is to try to - one more time - get over to the UK government the views of devolved administrations, that we cannot sign up to a proposition in which we would leave the European Union without a deal."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mark Drakeford said the debates aim to "get over to the UK government the views of devolved administrations"

AMs have already passed a motion opposing a no-deal Brexit, and a motion calling for work to begin on a further referendum.

At a press conference on Monday, Mr Drakeford predicted the latest round of talks in Brussels would be unlikely to satisfy hardline Conservative Brexiteers in the House of Commons.

After months of wrangling, Labour's leadership in Westminster recently said it would support another Brexit referendum.

Mr Drakeford said: "When I have been out knocking doors and talking to people who voted to leave the European Union... I do not myself detect an enormous groundswell of people believing that they have changed their mind about that.

"But they certainly tell you that they did not think that this chaotic, incomplete, Tory-dominated Brexit - they certainly didn't expect it turn out this way."

Scottish Government constitutional relations secretary Michael Russell said: "The prime minister's deal will cause major, lasting damage to jobs, living standards and public services such as the NHS and should be voted down."

A UK Government spokesman said: "An orderly Brexit is in the UK's best interests and the best way to achieve that is for MPs of all parties to support the prime minister's deal."