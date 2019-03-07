Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Warnings that there is "no need" for patients to stockpile their own supply of drugs are being reiterated

More warehouse capacity is being arranged by the Welsh Government to stockpile NHS products.

The space, in south east Wales, will be used to hold medical supplies such as syringes, bandages and rubber gloves.

Six weeks' additional stock has been arranged in case a no-deal Brexit leads to a disruption in supplies.

The Welsh NHS has also identified "alternative providers" of these day-to-day items as part of its Brexit preparations.

Some are concerned if the UK leaves the EU without a deal then extra checks at ports could lead to a backlog of lorries carrying essential items from Europe to the UK.

MPs will once again vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal by next Tuesday at the latest.

If it is rejected, the prime minister has promised to give MPs votes which could delay Brexit beyond the scheduled departure of 29 March.

Despite the possible delay, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government will continue with no-deal Brexit preparations "until we are completely sure that the only way we could leave the European Union is with a deal".

Image caption Medical supplies are currently stored in Denbigh, Bridgend and Cwmbran

As part of its no-deal Brexit preparations for the Welsh NHS, the Welsh Government has been working on back-up plans for medical products and devices, following a review of the relevant supply chains by the accountancy firm Deloitte.

About half the items bought within the Welsh NHS are from EU countries, according to the body that represents health boards in Wales.

Vanessa Young, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said: "We've gone out to suppliers and said to them to work with us to increase that supply and so through doing that we've identified a small number where there might be potential difficulties in getting those supplies and then putting in place plans to say, well, if we can't get that exact product - what's an alternative product we could source and secure?"

The Welsh NHS stores much of its medical supplies in three big warehouses in Bridgend, Cwmbran and Denbigh.

The Welsh Government and Welsh NHS Confederation confirmed to BBC Wales contracts are likely to be finalised in "the next week or so" for additional warehousing capacity in the south east.

'No disruption'

A source at Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board said they were "highly confident that we will ensure continuity of supply and that there'll be no disruption to the clinical services that are being provided".

In response to a Freedom of Information request, Cardiff and the Vale University Health Board released notes from its Brexit No Deal Business Continuity Task and Finish Group, which highlighted the need for additional storage and raised particular concerns around the supply of medical goods.

The notes, dated 15 November, said: "A key risk which relates specifically to the UHB [University Health Board] relates to supplies of radio-pharmacy products, and products used in the provision of tertiary services - such as coils used in neurosurgery where there is a single supplier which is based in mainland Europe.

"It was confirmed that we hold the SE [south east] Wales contract for renal dialysis fluid products, and the supplier is based in Europe," it added.

Ms Young said the NHS in Wales "has done a lot of preparations", including desk-based rehearsals and role-play exercises to deal with the possibility of disruption.

She reiterated previous official warnings that there is "no need" for patients to stockpile their own supply of drugs.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething is hoping to raise any outstanding issues around Brexit preparations for the NHS at a meeting with the UK and Scottish health secretaries, provisionally booked in for next week.