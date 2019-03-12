Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May: We have secured what MPs asked for

Ex-Conservative Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb is urging Parliament to back Theresa May's Brexit deal later.

The prime minister has said she has secured "legally binding" changes after last-minute talks with the EU.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Mr Crabb said Brexiteers were "holding out for perfect but perfect isn't going to come".

But Welsh Government Brexit minister, Jeremy Miles said Mrs May's latest statement did not change anything.

The prime minister said the changes that had been agreed meant the Irish backstop - the insurance policy designed to avoid a hard border in Ireland - could not "become permanent".

Tory Brexiteers and the DUP are taking legal advice on the changes.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox expected to update his advice on the deal, and is facing pressure to appear in person before MPs and answer questions.

The last time Mrs May's withdrawal agreement was put to Parliament in January, it was voted down by a margin of 230.

Mr Crabb said Mrs May's statement on Monday night "just underlines that the deal on the table is really the only show in town if the Commons is going to implement Brexit".

He said the pro-Brexit ERG group of Conservative MPs "need to think really long and hard about whether they want to keep blocking progress. They are holding out for perfect but perfect isn't going to come".

"Now we need to come together and get this done," he said.

Image caption Stephen Crabb attacked Conservative MPs over the defeat of Mrs May's deal in February

Current Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said Mrs May's deal now answered the concerns that many had raised.

"It allows us to be an independent trading nation, to maintain access to the EU market and stops us sending vast sums to Europe.

"In effect, it protects Welsh and UK manufacturing and agriculture.

"It also answers concerns that some felt that the UK will be trapped in the backstop. There is a clear legal mechanism that will protect UK interests."

But Mr Miles told BBC Radio Cymru's Post Cyntaf programme on Tuesday: "The deal to be voted on is still a bad deal for Wales... the situation hasn't changed".

Speaking from Strasbourg, he said the prime minister should have been more flexible with regards to her demands from the European Union.

"I'm here in Strasbourg to convince other member states that there are people in Britain willing to negotiate an alternative agreement, which would strengthen the ability of businesses in Wales to continue to trade with other EU countries."