Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption The M4 relief road is a key issue in the Newport West by-election

Labour's candidate in the Newport West Parliamentary by-election has backed the building of the M4 relief road.

Ruth Jones said she would lobby First Minister Mark Drakeford, who is thought to be a sceptic, to make it happen.

The Welsh Government is yet to decide whether to go ahead with the road, which is also backed by Ms Jones's Tory opponent Matthew Evans.

Mr Drakeford said on Tuesday he would hold off on a decision until the by-election on 4 April.

Opinion in the Labour Party is divided on the issue - Mr Drakeford promoted M4 relief road opponent Lee Waters to a deputy transport minister - but Mr Waters said he would not be involved in the decision.

Image caption Ruth Jones said congestion has been so bad for so long "we need to get something sorted quickly"

Mr Drakeford has not given a public statement for or against the project, although he has said a cheaper alternative would be attractive.

He is considering the result of a public inquiry that looked into the "black route" for the M4 upgrade that would see the road rerouted over the Gwent Levels.

Ms Jones did not back a specific route, but said she would be in favour of a new six-lane motorway south of Newport.

"I travel to Cardiff and the West Midlands virtually every day. I sit in the traffic on M4, I know exactly what it's like - one accident in Newport can cause chaos for hours," she said.

"I understand there are deeply held views on this, but we've had enough of the talking, we need some action now."

Image caption Matthew Evans's leaflet called for Labour to "stop wasting time and taxpayer money" and back the road

Conservative candidate Mr Evans said traffic and congestion caused by the M4 regularly brought Newport to a standstill.

"We've been waiting 20 years for this," he said. "Businesses, residents get caught daily."

Ryan Jones, for the Liberal Democrats, made it clear that locally, Lib Dems backed the project. Nationally, the party opposes the black route.

"We need a decision. Labour in the Welsh Government have the ability to make that decision but are constantly putting it off," he said.

Neil Hamilton said UKIP still supported the alternative blue route, which would see upgrades to existing roads south of Newport.

"There are also smaller and much less costly improvements, such as at the High Cross junction putting in extra lanes to ease traffic flow, could make a massive difference to congestion on the M4," he said.

Image caption Jonathan Clark said the black route would cost a "small fortune" and wants public transport alternatives instead

Plaid Cymru's Jonathan Clark said: "We don't believe the proposed black route would deliver anything that is like as promised.

"The problems in and around Newport are moving around the city. Because we use the existing M4 to move around, that feeds into the congestion."

The Green Party, which is standing a candidate, is opposed to the relief road.