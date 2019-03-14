Image copyright Getty Images Image caption MPs voted to seek a delay to Brexit on Thursday night

A former Welsh Secretary has said he is pessimistic about the prospect of Theresa May's deal passing the Commons if it is put to a vote for a third time.

The Commons voted on Thursday for the PM to ask for an extension to Article 50 if they pass her deal next week.

But Stephen Crabb said there is still less than 50% chance of the withdrawal agreement being agreed by MPs.

The UK is due to leave the EU in 15 days time, with no agreement ratified.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford urged for the extension to Article 50 to take place "now".

Any extension to the process has to be agreed with the European Union's remaining 27 states.

The vote calling for a delay came after a motion to hold a second referendum was defeated.

Seven Welsh Labour MPs - Tonia Antoniazzi, Ann Clwyd, Geraint Davies, Anna McMorrin, Albert Owen, Owen Smith and Jo Stevens defied a Labour instruction to abstain and backed the referendum move.

Image caption Stephen Crabb said MPs "have to make a decision".

A cross party plan to allow MPs to take control of the Brexit process was also rejected.

"This has maybe been the week when we've had a bit more reality in the whole Brexit debate," Mr Crabb said.

"We're getting to the point now when the decision is becoming much sharper. MPs have to make a decision. Do they want to go through with Brexit, and if they do, there's a deal on the table.

"It's the only serious show in town," he said.

But he said there is "less than 50% chance" of it passing, even though more of his colleagues were coming on board.

He said he was "pessimistic" about the deal passing, and said the most likely outcome was that "fails to go through for a third time".

At that point the PM should "reach out across the Commons chamber and work with MPs in a much more meaningful way".

On Twitter Welsh Labour leader Mr Drakeford said: "While I welcome the commitment to extend Article 50, this must be done now. The later we leave this, the greater the chance of us stumbling out of the EU without a deal in two weeks' time.

"The PM's deal has already been comprehensively rejected twice & by a historic majority. There is nothing more she can squeeze from this. She must now accept defeat and change course to reach a consensus that benefits the whole of the UK."

Jo Stevens, Welsh Labour Cardiff Central MP, said size of the vote against the government motion - 202 - "clearly shows Theresa May hasn't resolved the differences in the Tory party".

Ms Stevens said she would have preferred the second referendum amendment voted, which she broke a Labour whip over, on Thursday night to have been tabled next week.

"But as I say as it had been tabled, and as a point of principle and to be consistent with what I had done throughout, I should support it," she said.

Plaid Cymru's Jonathan Edwards called for "concrete action" to delay Brexit.

Mr Edwards said the "clear solution" was a further referendum and attacked Labour for playing "games with people's futures".