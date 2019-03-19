Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A committee of AMs warned against using gagging clauses to silence whistleblowers

Confidentiality agreements in the public sector are making it difficult to judge how well taxpayers' money is spent, a group of AMs has said.

They warned against using gagging clauses to silence whistleblowers when they leave public sector employers.

It comes in a report from the assembly's cross-party spending watchdog.

Tory AM Nick Ramsay said such clauses should not be a "default" for the public sector.

Details of funding for businesses was withheld by the Welsh Government because it was deemed commercially sensitive, including money for Aston Martin, which is opening a factory in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Officials later revealed the firm was given £18.8m in grants, following a BBC Wales Freedom of Information request.

Officials should consider what information can be released to "ensure transparency without deterring potential investors", the Public Accounts Committee said.

Its report highlights cases where confidential payments worth more than £140,000 were paid to former staff leaving two organisations: the Public Services Ombudsman and Natural Resources Wales.

AMs were told legal agreements meant more information could not be provided.

Image caption Nick Ramsay said gagging clauses should not be a "default" for the public sector

Data might need to be kept private in some cases, committee chairman Nick Ramsay said, but he added: "These clauses must not be used as a default position by public sector bodies to avoid scrutiny which could potentially be embarrassing.

"It is important the public has confidence in public sector spending."

The government was also accused of effectively breaking its own Welsh-language rules by publishing the Welsh version of its annual accounts two weeks after the English document.

The Welsh Government was asked to comment.