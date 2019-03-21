Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford warned a new referendum could be divisive

Wales' first minister has said Theresa May was "at her worst" during her speech blaming the Brexit delay on MPs.

The prime minister told the nation on Wednesday she was "on their side" and said people were "tired of infighting and political games".

Mrs May will now try to persuade the other 27 countries of the EU to delay the UK's departure beyond 29 March.

Mark Drakeford said the UK's approach to Brexit had "fallen apart" in her hands.

Mrs May was forced to ask for a postponement after MPs twice rejected the withdrawal deal she has negotiated and also voted to reject a no-deal departure.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Mr Drakeford said: "I watched her broadcast last night and my feeling was that this was her at her worst: Rigid, blaming other people, failing to take responsibility and appealing to the nation on the basis that there was only one point of view.

"In the end the prime minister is the person who has led and has been determined to lead the UK on Brexit.

"In the end it has fallen apart in her hands despite all the warnings that were given."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Theresa May: "I am not prepared to delay Brexit any further than 30 June"

Meanwhile, Wayne David, the Labour MP for Caerphilly, said he would be prepared to allow the Prime Minister's Brexit deal to pass providing it was subject to a referendum. He said Remain should be an option on such a public vote.

But pro-Brexit Clwyd West MP David Jones disagreed, saying: "If we start telling the British people that they got it wrong and another referendum was needed, that would be disastrous for democracy."

He said MPs were "out of tune with the bulk of the people" and had a duty to deliver Brexit.

Reacting to the prime minister's address, one Conservative MP told BBC Wales: "She is right that the deal is the only show in town and needs to be passed. But to blame MPs is a bit rich since she has indulged ERG (European Research Group) fantasies at every stage."

He added that in a worst-case scenario the prime minister could be gone in a fortnight.

Another Conservative MP said his colleagues in the Commons had been guilty of "self-indulgence, synthetic outrage and mock sincerity".