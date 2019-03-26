Image copyright UKIP

UKIP's group in the assembly has shrunk to just three after one of its AMs quit the party.

Michelle Brown has become the fourth assembly member to leave the group since it entered the institution with seven in 2016.

The North Wales AM said she had felt "increasingly uncomfortable speaking and voting on behalf of the UKIP group".

The move follows former leader Caroline Jones's decision to quit last year.

She had followed Mark Reckless and former AM Nathan Gill's decision to leave the group.

A UKIP source said the decision of Ms Brown to become an independent AM was "not a surprise".

The party has been beset by rows since it joined the assembly, and has seen three changes of leader.

Gareth Bennett took the helm of the party last summer after a ballot of Welsh members.