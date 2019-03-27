Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf council Image caption Carl Sargeant died in 2017, four days after he was sacked from the Welsh Government

The family of ex-Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant have won a High Court challenge to the legality of an investigation into his sacking.

Then-First Minister Carwyn Jones dismissed Mr Sargeant in November 2017 after claims of sexual harassment.

Mr Sargeant was found dead at his Connah's Quay home four days later - he is believed to have taken his own life.

His family wanted their lawyers to be able to cross-examine witnesses during the inquiry process.

The inquest into his death is expected to reopen in July.

After Mr Sargeant's death, his family said he was deprived of "natural justice" and was not informed of any of the detail of the allegations against him, despite requests and warnings regarding his mental welfare.

Following pressure from the family and Labour politicians, Mr Jones called the investigation to examine his handling of Mr Sargeant's sacking.

The family's lawyers claimed Mr Jones had been like a "judge in his own court," setting rules for the probe into his handling of the sacking.