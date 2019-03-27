Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May said she was prepared to leave her job earlier than intended

The promise by the prime minister to quit if her deal is passed is a "last desperate throw of the dice" for her "blackmail" version of Brexit, Wales' first minister has claimed.

Mark Drakeford spoke after Theresa May said she knew Tory MPs did not want her to lead the next phase of talks.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said the PM was putting the country before herself.

The passing of the deal is edging closer, Tory MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Simon Hart said.

But a DUP source has told the BBC that it has not dropped its opposition to the withdrawal agreement.

Ms May made the promise to backbench Conservative MPs before votes in the Commons on a variety of alternative Brexit options.

Mr Drakeford said Mrs May's decision was "a last desperate throw of the dice for the Prime Minister's blackmail Brexit".

The prime minister made the announcement at the 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs - where Simon Hart was present.

He said the mood in the meeting was "respectful" as the prime minister set out her plan.

She did not give a specific date for her departure, he said.

He said: "She was passionate about getting the deal through, passionate about keeping the party together and passionate about keeping the Government as the Government, passionate about keeping Jeremy Corbyn out of Number 10."

Despite the nature of the meeting, Mr Hart joked that "neither the chief whip nor the PM were crying".

He told the BBC News Channel the Mrs May's promise to stand down and "other things" happening will change people's minds on her deal.

Remain voting Labour MPs were scathing of the announcement.

Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens said it was the "ultimate bribe from the PM to her MPs to save the Tory party".

"This has nothing to do with the national interest," she said, with Rhondda MP Chris Bryant adding that the "worst reason of all to vote for the Prime Minister's deal is that she has said she will go."

"It's partisan and private advantage masquerading as principle," she said.

Conservative Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said Mrs May had "tried to bring together different strengths of view on either side of the party and either side of the country".

"She has said that if it takes leaving earlier than she would have anticipated, in order to deliver that promise for the country, than clearly I think it's an example where she's putting the country before herself again, as she always has."

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: "'Back me and sack me', 'My Way and the Highway' must be one of the strangest political strategies ever by an incumbent head of government.

"It says something about the vacuum at the heart of contemporary British politics."