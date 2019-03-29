Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brexit debates have attracted protests outside the Commons

Most Welsh MPs are expected to vote against Theresa May's withdrawal agreement when it is put to the Commons later.

After failing to pass the deal in full twice, the prime minister is putting just a part of it to MPs.

Most Welsh MPs are opposition Labour MPs who are highly unlikely to back the deal - and nor will Plaid Cymru.

With the exception of pro-EU MP Guto Bebb and Brexiteer David Jones, most Welsh Tories have backed the deal.

There have been a series of dramatic votes on Brexit in the House of Commons since the start of 2019.

Twice MPs have rejected the agreement made with the remaining 27 EU states.

Amid dire economic warnings, particularly for Wales, the Commons has also voted against leaving without a deal in any circumstances.

But it did not reach a majority for any alternative in the indicative votes held on Wednesday.

Friday's vote is different, because the government has separated the part of the deal that addresses how the UK exits the EU from the future relationship, that is subject to further talks.

Welsh Labour

Labour has opposed the withdrawal agreement. It is not thought any of the party's 27 Welsh MPs will support it.

Shadow solicitor general Nick Thomas-Symonds, Torfaen MP, led the charge for the party in the Commons on Friday, reflecting Labour anger at the separation of the issues in the deal.

"We will never mortgage all our futures of an outcome of a Conservative leadership party contest, over which most members of this house have no control at all, and have to sit back and watch," he said.

But Labour, like the Tories, is divided over what should happen next - the frontbench seeking a tariff-free customs union and close ties to the single market.

Some of those divisions are represented in the Welsh parliamentary party. There are those who want a further referendum with remaining in the EU on the ballot, like Anna McMorrin, Stephen Doughty, Jo Stevens and Owen Smith.

A similar proposal was put to MPs on Wednesday, and Carolyn Harris, Stephen Kinnock and Chris Evans abstained.

Stephen Kinnock has been a key proponent of what is known as Common Market 2.0 - advocating a Brexit that would see the UK having a similar relationship to the rest of the EU as Norway, with close economic ties, but outside the political institutions.

Welsh Conservatives

Six of the eight Welsh Tory MPs have voted to support the deal - David Davies, Chris Davies, Glyn Davies, Simon Hart, Stephen Crabb and Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns have backed it twice.

The two rebels are Guto Bebb and David Jones - for very different reasons.

Mr Bebb wants a further referendum, and was the only Welsh Tory to vote to revoke article 50 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Mr Jones's stance is in line with other Tory Brexiteers who find the deal's arrangements for the Irish border unacceptable - the so-called backstop.

It is not thought either have changed their minds, despite promises by the Conservative prime minister Theresa May to step down if the deal is passed.

Plaid Cymru

Plaid Cymru has four MPs in Parliament - Ben Lake, Jonathan Edwards, Hywel Williams and Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts. They have opposed the deal so far.

They have worked closely with colleagues in the SNP, the newly independent group of MPs and the Liberal Democrats in pursuing a pro-EU, pro-further referendum agenda in the Commons.

Ms Saville Roberts is expected to say later: "We are where we are because of this tin-eared, time-wasting and divided Westminster Government, hell-bent on putting the interests of extreme Brexiteers before the interests of farmers, factory workers and families in Wales and across the UK."