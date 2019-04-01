Image caption Mr Bennett leads the UKIP group of AMs in the assembly

UKIP's assembly leader is set to be excluded from the Senedd for a week after he superimposed a female AM's head on to a woman in a low cut top.

South Wales Central AM Gareth Bennett was mocking Labour's Joyce Watson in the YouTube clip.

The assembly's standards committee said Mr Bennett's video fell below the standards expected of AMs and he would not receive pay during his exclusion.

A UKIP Wales spokesman declined to comment.

Mr Bennett published the clip on YouTube last May in response to Ms Watson referring to UKIP AMs as "rabid dogs" in a debate.

In the since deleted video, he made derogatory comments about her, saying Ms Watson used to run a pub but "you wouldn't guess that from looking at her".

Image caption Joyce Watson is a Labour AM for Mid and West Wales

Following an investigation, the former standards commissioner for the Northern Ireland Assembly, Douglas Bain, found material in the video was demeaning.

He described it as "gratuitous personal abuse".

Ms Watson told Mr Bain that part of the video - which featured her head on the body of a barmaid in Bavarian-style dress - had caused considerable distress to her and her family.

A report revealed Mr Bennett walked out of an interview with Mr Bain, with the AM warned that failing to attend a newly-scheduled date would constitute a criminal offence.

That repeat visit Mr Bain had to make cost the investigation an additional £500 - which the standards committee wants Mr Bennett to repay.

The AM is also set to be stripped of his position on the standards committee.

The moves will need to be approved by the assembly, with AMs expected to consider the matter on Wednesday.

Members of the committee agreed the video was "unacceptable" and amounted to a severe breach of the code of conduct.

It governs the discipline of AMs and Mr Bennett's position on it was described as "unviable".

"In a climate where we are trying to ensure everybody feels empowered to come forward and raise issues and concerns about inappropriate behaviour, we do not believe his continuing membership of this committee, for the duration of this assembly, is appropriate," a statement said.

The committee also noted Mr Bennett did not apologise, saying the video was intended to be "satirical" and claimed it did not make reference to Ms Watson's appearance but targeted her because of her hostility to UKIP.

Fresh complaints

Mr Bennett will be the second UKIP AM to be excluded, after now-former party AM Michelle Brown was sanctioned last year.

The Northern Ireland standards watchdog was appointed after the assembly's sitting standards commissioner, Sir Roderick Evans, initially declined to investigate, believing the video to be neither sexist or misogynist.

That led to anger from Labour AMs and others.

Following fresh complaints, Sir Roderick re-opened the matter, but recused himself from it, leading to the Bain inquiry.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething, Cardiff Central AM Jenny Rathbone and Cardiff North AM Julie Morgan, had all asked Sir Roderick to seek a review.

Mr Bennett's week-long exclusion will start on 29 April.