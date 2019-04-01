Image copyright Getty Images

The process by which MPs voted on alternative Brexit options was a predictable farce, senior Welsh Brexiteer David Jones has said.

The former Brexit minister told BBC Wales that the UK must leave the EU on Friday of next week.

MPs voted down four different options on Monday night, including a customs union.

Campaigners for a further referendum in the Commons said their option was gaining backing, however.

Mark Drakeford, Wales' first minister, said Parliament is "veering dangerously close to a catastrophic" no deal exit of the European Union.

Please upgrade your browser to view this interactive Which Brexit options did your MP support on 1 April? Enter a postcode, or the name or constituency of your MP Seat vacant

As things stand, the UK is due to leave the EU on 12 April, without a deal having been agreed in the House of Commons.

The Commons voted on four motions for leaving the EU, including a customs union and a Norway-style arrangement - keeping the UK in the single market - but none gained a majority.

The votes were not legally binding, so the government would not have been forced to adopt the proposals.

Image caption David Jones said the UK must "revert to the default position under the law"

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the "only option" left was to find a way forward that allows the UK to leave the EU with a deal.

"If the House is able to pass a deal this week it may still be possible to avoid holding European elections," he said.

David Jones, Conservative Clwyd West MP, said: "This farcical process has predictably come to no conclusion.

"We must now revert to the default position under the law and leave the EU on Friday of next week. That is what people voted for, and that is what we must deliver."

A vote calling for a confirmatory public vote gained the largest numbers of MPs to back it - but it was still defeated.

It is possible that the options could return to the House of Commons on Wednesday in an attempt to whittle down the options further.

'Another step'

Owen Smith, Labour MP for Pontypridd, said: "Tonight was a good night for the people's Vote - which secured the largest number of votes out of all the motions considered by MPs.

"Today we took another step towards that goal."

Welsh Conservative Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire and a former Welsh Secretary, said: "I was keen to see a full and open debate on the alternative options and broke my party whip to enable that to happen. But the truth is that none of the options today were better than the deal that has already been negotiated."

Consensus is getting closer, Labour MP for Delyn David Hanson said.

"Neither the PM deal or no deal commands confidence and tonight, once again, all other options have been voted down," he said.

"However consensus is getting closer - and the margin of defeat tonight is closer on a couple of options - I think we need to try again later in the week."

Plaid Cymru called for Article 50 to be revoked in the event of a no-deal becoming inevitable - a motion to that effect failed to pass.

Liz Saville Roberts said: "The broken Westminster system is continuing to fail the people it's meant to represent. With eleven days before we crash out of the EU, MPs must now realise we need the safety net of cancelling Brexit."