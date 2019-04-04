Image copyright PA Image caption Ruth Jones with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during the campaign

The polls have closed in the Newport West by-election.

The seat in south east Wales became vacant following the death of veteran Labour MP Paul Flynn in February.

A total of 11 candidates are standing and a result is expected in the early hours of Friday.

Labour are defending a 5,658 majority over the Conservatives at the 2017 general election. Mr Flynn had held the seat since 1987.

Image copyright BBC/PA/Parties Image caption The candidates include (top left and clockwise) Ryan Jones, Lib Dem; Matthew Evans, Conservative; Neil Hamilton, UKIP, Jonathan Clark, Plaid and Amelia Womack, Green

The candidates

Jonathan Clark, Plaid Cymru

June Davies, Renew

Matthew Evans, Conservative

Neil Hamilton, UKIP

Ruth Jones, Labour

Ryan Jones, Liberal Democrat

Ian McLean, Social Democratic Party

Hugh Nicklin, For Britain

Richard Suchorzewski, Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party

Phillip Taylor, Democrats and Veterans

Amelia Womack, Green Party of England and Wales

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plaid Cymru canvassing on Thursday in Newport West

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Annabel Mullin, leader of the Renew Party in the constituency on Thursday

One of the major issues has been whether the M4 relief road should be built around Newport, although the decision is devolved.

It is part of a wider Newport local area which saw 56% vote for Brexit.

Labour candidate Ruth Jones was born and brought up in the constituency and is a trained physiotherapist turned full-time trade union official for the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy. She was a candidate in the 2015 and 2017 general elections in Monmouth.

The Conservative candidate is Matthew Evans, party group leader at Newport council.

UKIP Assembly Member and former Conservative MP Neil Hamilton is one of the other candidates.

Image caption Postal vote verification before the main count at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome in Newport

Analysis by Felicity Evans, BBC Wales political editor

It's a crowded field with 11 candidates but you've got to think this is a head-to-head contest between Labour and the Conservatives. They are the only two parties back in the 2017 general election who managed to hold onto their deposits.

Some of the other candidates will be wanting to challenge them, particularly on the issue of Brexit. But this really hasn't been a Brexit by-election, despite the wider UK context.

There have been lots of local issues talked about, including whether the M4 relief road should go ahead, even though that is a decision for the Welsh Government in a matter of weeks.

Labour are the favourites although speaking to party sources, they've been dampening down expectations already tonight - talking about the mixed weather today and they expect turnout to be very low.