Newport West by-election: Polls close
The polls have closed in the Newport West by-election.
The seat in south east Wales became vacant following the death of veteran Labour MP Paul Flynn in February.
A total of 11 candidates are standing and a result is expected in the early hours of Friday.
Labour are defending a 5,658 majority over the Conservatives at the 2017 general election. Mr Flynn had held the seat since 1987.
Newport West by-election: Live coverage
The candidates
Jonathan Clark, Plaid Cymru
June Davies, Renew
Matthew Evans, Conservative
Neil Hamilton, UKIP
Ruth Jones, Labour
Ryan Jones, Liberal Democrat
Ian McLean, Social Democratic Party
Hugh Nicklin, For Britain
Richard Suchorzewski, Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
Phillip Taylor, Democrats and Veterans
Amelia Womack, Green Party of England and Wales
What do they think about the M4 relief road?
Tributes to Paul Flynn at funeral
One of the major issues has been whether the M4 relief road should be built around Newport, although the decision is devolved.
It is part of a wider Newport local area which saw 56% vote for Brexit.
Labour candidate Ruth Jones was born and brought up in the constituency and is a trained physiotherapist turned full-time trade union official for the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy. She was a candidate in the 2015 and 2017 general elections in Monmouth.
The Conservative candidate is Matthew Evans, party group leader at Newport council.
UKIP Assembly Member and former Conservative MP Neil Hamilton is one of the other candidates.
Analysis by Felicity Evans, BBC Wales political editor
It's a crowded field with 11 candidates but you've got to think this is a head-to-head contest between Labour and the Conservatives. They are the only two parties back in the 2017 general election who managed to hold onto their deposits.
Some of the other candidates will be wanting to challenge them, particularly on the issue of Brexit. But this really hasn't been a Brexit by-election, despite the wider UK context.
There have been lots of local issues talked about, including whether the M4 relief road should go ahead, even though that is a decision for the Welsh Government in a matter of weeks.
Labour are the favourites although speaking to party sources, they've been dampening down expectations already tonight - talking about the mixed weather today and they expect turnout to be very low.