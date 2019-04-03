Image caption Mark Drakeford: "Of course at this late stage it's actions that matter"

The prime minister seems "genuinely willing to listen", Wales' first minister has said after Brexit talks in London.

Mark Drakeford met Theresa May in Westminster on Wednesday.

It comes on the same day she met the leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Downing Street said the pair agreed compromises were needed to honour the result of the 2016 referendum.

Earlier Wales Office minister Nigel Adams resigned from his post in protest at the talks with Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Drakeford said previous meetings with the prime minister generally ended "with her explaining to me why her deal is the only deal in town. She didn't do that today".

He added: "In that sense there must be some scope for the discussions she's having with the opposition to be worthwhile".

The Welsh Labour leader said he did not discuss the possibility of another referendum with Mrs May.

"She has come to the conclusion, I hope, that there is a different deal to be struck with a different centre of gravity in the Houses of Commons.

"Let's hope that is what these conversations are genuinely seeking achieve."

Downing Street spokeswoman said the prime minister "reaffirmed her commitment to working with MPs from across the political spectrum" and agreed "compromises needed to be reached in order to honour the result of the referendum".

"She was clear that leaving with a deal remains the best solution to ensure that we deliver on what people in Wales and the rest of the UK voted for," she added.

Talks between Mrs May and Mr Corbyn to break the Brexit deadlock were said to be "constructive" after the pair met on Wednesday.

A spokesman for No 10 said both sides were "showing flexibility", but Mr Corbyn said the meeting was "useful, but inconclusive".

The prime minister did not meet the Westminster leaders of other parties.

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville-Roberts, together with leaders of the Greens, Liberal Democrats, Change UK and the SNP, called for a second referendum with remain on the ballot paper.