Image caption Mark Drakeford has warned Wales' range of food could decrease in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Wales could see "less variety of food" in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the first minister has warned.

Mark Drakeford said there were products on supermarket shelves now which would not be there after a no-deal - something he called a "genuine risk".

Although the impact would be "devastating" on industries, he said there would not be food shortages.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been asked to comment.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme, he said there was "no need to panic" but there were "things that you can buy today and not think twice about it, that won't be there in a crash-out Brexit".

Although he did not specify which products would be affected, he added: "That isn't to say there won't be food on the shelves and things people wont be able to buy."

Mr Drakeford said the Republic of Ireland government was under pressure to put checks on goods at the borders if the UK leaves the European Union.

"If the checks lasted 90 seconds, then there would be queues right across the island of Anglesey and onto the mainland," he said.

He added that the "impact of leaving in those circumstances would be very real," particularly to food businesses relying on fresh produce.

"We have been working very hard with supermarkets, particularly on supply chains into further parts of Wales and have had guarantees from them from them those areas will not be disadvantaged."

Quick guide: What is a no-deal Brexit? A "no-deal" Brexit is where the UK would cut ties with the European Union overnight without a transition period. Theresa May's government, and many others, believe this would be hugely damaging and want a more gradual withdrawal. But if Parliament can't agree on that, and nothing else takes its place, the UK will leave without a deal. This would mean the UK would not have to obey EU rules. Instead, it would need to follow World Trade Organization terms on trade. Many businesses would see new taxes on imports, exports and services, which are likely to increase their operating costs. That means the prices of some goods in UK shops could go up. The UK would also lose the trade agreements it had with other countries as a member of the EU, all of which would need to be renegotiated alongside the new agreement with the EU itself. Manufacturers in the UK expect to face delays in components coming across the border. The UK would be free to set its own immigration controls. However some UK professionals working in the EU and UK expats could face uncertainty until their status was clarified. The European Commission has said that even in a no-deal scenario, UK travellers won't need a visa for short visits of up to 90 days. The border between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic would become an external frontier for the EU with customs and immigration controls, though how and where any checks would be made is not clear. Some Leave supporters think that leaving without a deal would be positive if the right preparations were made. They say criticism is scaremongering and any short term pain would be for long term gain. But critics - including both Brexit supporters and opponents - say that leaving without a deal would be a disaster for the UK: driving up food prices, leading to shortages of goods and gridlock on some roads in the South East resulting from extra border checks.

It follows his meeting with Theresa May in Westminster on Wednesday.

Mr Drakeford said both sides in Parliament were entering into talks with a "genuine attempt to find some common ground".