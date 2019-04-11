Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption May on Brexit extension: "The UK should have left the EU by now"

EU leaders' decision to grant the UK a six month delay to Brexit provides "much needed breathing space", Wales' first minister has said.

The new 31 October deadline avoids the UK leaving the EU without a deal on Friday, as MPs remain deadlocked.

Mark Drakeford said the move should allow "consensus and compromise" to avoid another "Groundhog Day countdown to a disastrous no deal".

Theresa May has said the UK still aims to leave the EU as soon as possible.

The prime minister had wanted a shorter delay.

Commenting the new departure date, agreed after five hours of talks in Brussels, Mr Drakeford tweeted: "This provides much needed breathing space and another opportunity for the Commons to reach an agreement - I hope on the kind of Brexit we have long-called for, which will minimise the damage to our economy, or a new public vote; or indeed both.

"Our businesses and citizens need certainty as quickly as possible. We cannot waste more time on indecision or immovable red lines.

"Now is the time for consensus and compromise in order to avoid another Groundhog Day countdown to a disastrous no deal."

Image caption Mark Drakeford had wanted the assembly to be recalled if there was no deal

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts repeated the party's call for another referendum on EU membership.

"We have consistently called for a longer extension for a purpose - to allow for a democratic conversation about our future in Europe followed by a People's Vote with Remain on the ballot," she said.

"That is now the only realistic option open to the prime minister.

"All her other plans have failed, and she must now be prepared to put this question back to the people."