Image caption Jeremy Miles said the Welsh Government has tried to reconcile Wales' vote to leave with the need to protect the economy

Simply telling leave voters they got it wrong misunderstands their decision, according to the Welsh Government's Jeremy Miles.

The Brexit minister will tell the Welsh Labour conference his cabinet colleagues have tried to reconcile Wales' vote to leave, while shielding the country from economic damage.

The Welsh Government wants a close economic relationship with the EU.

But many in Labour are calling for a new referendum on Brexit.

Most Welsh voters backed leave in the 2016 referendum - Labour had campaigned for remain.

Mr Miles will tell party delegates in Llandudno that leave voters made their choice for a variety of reasons: "Some related to Europe. Many not."

"And however passionately we may have wanted a different outcome, simply telling people they got it wrong profoundly misunderstands the roots of that decision.

"The deep sense of many people - many of our people - is that politicians are just not listening to them."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The prime minister has so far failed to get a Brexit deal through the House of Commons

He will argue that the Welsh Government and Welsh Labour's position is to reconcile the instruction to deliver Brexit with the "overwhelming priority" to protect Wales from "the economic damage that a Tory Brexit could do - damage which is already happening".

"We have been clear that this will require trade-offs between political influence on the one hand and protecting the jobs and well-being of our people on the other," Mr Miles will add.

Brexit is dealt with at Westminster rather than Cardiff, but Welsh ministers take part in frequent talks with UK counterparts on the issue.

They have lobbied the UK government to ensure "continued full and unfettered access to the single market and participation in a customs union".

First Minister Mark Drakeford has supported the concept of a further referendum, but only if a resolution cannot be found in the House of Commons.

It is a different tone from health minister Vaughan Gething, who told BBC Wales in March that another referendum should take place.

On Saturday UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the real divide in society was between rich and poor, not between supporters and opponents of Brexit.

He said he did not want to pit remain voters in one part of the country against leave voters in another.