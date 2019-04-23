Image copyright Getty Images

On the 23 May voters in Wales and across the UK will take part in elections to the European Parliament - maybe.

They may become redundant if Labour and the Conservative-led UK government strike a deal to get Brexit passed in the House of Commons.

But there is little time and it is looking more likely than not that the polls will take place.

The prospect of the election has thrown the parties into action stations in the second unexpected election in three years.

Those who are successfully elected will take their seats in July and hold them until the current Brexit deadline of October, unless matters are resolved sooner or another extension is agreed.

The UK has 73 seats in the parliament - split into different areas. Wales will be electing four MEPs.

Who is standing?

For European Union elections, parties stand on lists. You get one vote to support the party of your choice.

Candidates have not yet been officially confirmed - that will not happen until nominations close on Thursday 29 April - and not all parties have announced their prospective nominees.

Some have, though and so we know that the following people are putting themselves forward, with candidates listed in the order they would appear on the ballot paper:

Labour: Jackie Jones, Matthew Dorrance, Mary Wimbury, Mark Whitcutt

Plaid Cymru: Jill Evans, Carmen Smith, Patrick McGuinness, Ioan Bellin

Welsh Liberal Democrats: Sam Bennett, Donna Lalek, Alistair Cameron, Andrew Parkhurst

UKIP: Kris Hicks, Keith Edwards, Tom Harrison, Robert McNeil-Wilson

Greens: Anthony Slaughter, Ian Chandler, Ceri Davies and Duncan Rees

The Conservatives have also not officially announced their list of candidates but they are expected to nominate Dan Boucher, Craig Lawton, Fay Jones and Tomos Davies.

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party is yet to announce its full list but Nathan Gill is expected to stand.

Change UK, which wants to remain in the EU and backs another referendum on Brexit, has reportedly chosen Jon Owen Jones, June Davies, Matthew Paul and Sally Stephenson as its candidates.

Nathan Gill and Jill Evans are both sitting MEPs - the Conservative's Kay Swinburne and Labour's Derek Vaughan will be standing down.

Image caption Wales' current MEPs: Derek Vaughan, Jill Evans, Nathan Gill and Kay Swinburne (l-r)

What happened the last time in Wales?

The 2014 election saw UKIP top the poll across the UK. Labour came first in Wales, but only just.

While Labour's Derek Vaughan was re-elected with 28.15% of the vote, UKIP's list got Nathan Gill returned as an MEP with 27.55% of the vote.

The Tories' Kay Swinburne was re-elected with 17.43% for her party, while Plaid Cymru came forth but held on to Jill Evans' seat with 15.26%

It meant that the status-quo from the previous election in 2009 remained.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The European Parliament sits in Strasbourg as well as Brussels

Why is this happening?

It is a result of the UK government's Brexit deal failing to pass in the House of Commons.

MPs have repeatedly voted against leaving the European Union without a deal. Despite having suggested that the UK could leave without a deal throughout the negotiations, the UK government requested extensions.

It had asked for a short one, to 30 June, but an extension to 31 October was offered instead, on the stipulation that Euro elections are held in the meantime.

If a deal is agreed in the Commons the UK could leave before Halloween.

Theresa May has said there is the possibility the UK would leave without parliamentary elections if a deal was passed before 22 May. But that would leave little time to pass the legislation required.

How does the election work?

Wales' MEPs are elected through a system named after a Belgian lawyer and mathematician, Victor D'Hondt, and via party lists.

As said above, you vote for one party, rather than a candidate unless they are standing as an independent. The votes are counted, and the party with the most wins the first MEP from the top of their list.

The number of MEPs the party has won so far is added to its total, and then the vote is divided in half. The totals are crunched again, and the party who comes out on top wins the second seat.

The process is repeated until all the MEPs are allocated. If a party wins more than one MEP then the next candidate down the list will be elected and so on.

Where is the count taking place and how do I vote?

The responsibility for the European elections in Wales lies at the door of Pembrokeshire council.

It is expected to hold the count in Haverfordwest on Sunday 26 May - three days after the poll is held.

You will need to be registered to vote - if you have not done so you need to be registered by 7 May.

You can do so at the gov.uk website - where you can also register to vote by proxy or by post.