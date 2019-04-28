Image caption The Queen addresses the Welsh Assembly, whose members have to pledge allegiance to her

Welsh Assembly members should have the option of pledging allegiance to the people of Wales, rather than to the Queen, a Plaid Cymru AM has said.

They currently have to swear an oath or make an affirmation to the Crown after being elected to take their seats.

Bethan Sayed said her priority was her constituents, and an alternative oath would make them "feel respected".

Other politicians warn against changes that could dilute the power given to AMs by the Queen as head of state.

The rules are the same for MPs in Westminster, but members of the Northern Ireland Assembly have been allowed to take a pledge of office that does not involve swearing allegiance to the Queen.

South Wales West AM Ms Sayed, who is a republican, told BBC Sunday Politics Wales she believed that option should be given to politicians in the Senedd.

"I think in a democracy that we're living in, the people of Wales are the most important in all of our deliberations around politics," she said.

"We are elected by them, we serve them, we are answerable to them and we meet with them and have discussions with them, and make them the most important thing about our work as an assembly member.

"So, I think it is vital that we are given that option, so the people of Wales can feel respected and honoured by us as assembly members.

"It's no surprise to anyone who knows me that I am a firm republican, and I have spoken out on these issues in the past.

"But I think this more to more do with freedom of speech and a freedom of opinion."

However, Conservative member Nick Ramsay said he would not want to see any changes that "rock the boat" and see a dilution of the power within Wales that assembly members want to exercise.

"At the end of the day, it's the Queen, it's the head of state, who gives power to the assembly," the AM for Monmouth said.

"She signs off all our laws so I think taking that oath is very important.

"That said, I do understand that this is a very strong issue for some members, including Bethan Sayed, and that can be looked at."

AMs can swear an oath on a religious text or make a secular affirmation, say it in English or Welsh, and have the ceremony in private or in public in the Senedd chamber.

The rules can only be changed by legislation in Westminster, or by the assembly if Parliament agreed to transfer the power.

Ms Sayed is leading a short assembly debate entitled "An oath to the People" on Wednesday, but AMs will not be voting on the issue.