Two Welsh Labour AMs have warned their party is in danger of handing victory to Nigel Farage's Brexit party unless it pledges to campaign for a further referendum in the European elections.

Lynne Neagle and Alun Davies spoke after a draft leaflet emerged that did not mention the proposal.

Ms Neagle, AM for Torfaen, warned the party would lose remain voters.

Labour said the leaflet sets out the party's commitment to "bring our country together".

The draft leaflet, initially published on the Huffington Post website, says the election is voters chance to "tell the Tories you are fed up with their divisive and incompetent government".

The published sections, featuring UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, do not mention a further referendum.

'Staggering'

A bilingual version of the leaflet - a product of Labour in London rather than Cardiff - will be distributed in Wales with the same images and Welsh Labour branding, but without a reference to Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford.

A senior Welsh Labour figure said the leaflet was "staggering" and that Mr Drakeford should be in it.

"We should actually set out our policy on the big issue of the day in what are after all European elections," the source said.

Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle said: "We are in danger of handing Farage victory on a plate by not having the courage to speak out for a People's Vote."

She told BBC Wales it would be "unthinkable for us to go into these European elections without a clear commitment" on a further poll, warning the party will lose the votes of those who want "a clear position".

Ms Neagle said she knew of one party member who had resigned over the draft leaflet.

She added she was pleased that the four candidates on the Welsh Labour list for the election were backing a further referendum, but said the "mixed messages" from the party centrally were "dangerous".

Alun Davies, Blaenau Gwent AM, said on Twitter "if they expect any of us to distribute this material it will need to change".

"I'm not going to support a campaign that doesn't reflect the position of Welsh Labour or UK Labour," he added, referring to the commitment to keep a further referendum on the table adopted at a party conference last year.

Former UKIP leader Mr Farage has formed the Brexit Party to fight the European elections.

A Labour spokesperson said: "It is a short pre-manifesto leaflet to introduce our candidates and set out our commitment to Leave and Remain voters to bring our country together.

"It highlights how the Tories' chaotic handling of Brexit has left our country in crisis and how our MEPs will fight for proper investment in communities, housing, jobs and industries.

"Our full manifesto, which will address the issues of a Brexit deal and the circumstances of a referendum, will be published after the local elections [in England]."

The European Parliament elections in Wales

There are eight parties fighting for four MEPs in the planned European elections in May.

Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Liberal Democrats and UKIP are joined by new groupings Change UK and the Brexit Party.