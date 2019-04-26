Image copyright Anglesey County Council Image caption Phil Fowlie's death is a "great loss" to the rural community, a former colleague said

Former Anglesey County Council leader Phil Fowlie has died at the age of 58.

He led an Original Independent/Plaid Cymru coalition from 2008 until 2009, stepping down due to ill-health and quitting the council in 2010.

Councillor Aled Morris Jones said his death was a "great loss" to the rural communities of Anglesey and the UK.

Mr Fowlie's leadership came during a troubled time for the authority, which was later taken over by Welsh Government-appointed commissioners.

A renowned pig breeder and exhibitor from Aberffraw, he was known for his activities with Young Farmers Clubs and agricultural shows, achieving his "lifetime ambition" in winning the Royal Welsh Gold Cup.

He died following a period of poor health.

Councillor Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the former leader "always had a vision on how to achieve the objectives for his community", saying he had been "instrumental" in pushing for the Wylfa Newydd nuclear power station project.

In October 2010, the Adjudication Panel for Wales disqualified Mr Fowlie from holding public office for 12 months following a complaint by the Wales Audit Office.

The panel said he had brought his office into disrepute by withholding information and misrepresentations.