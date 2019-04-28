2019 European elections: List of candidates for Wales

Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

4 MEPs will be elected to represent Wales. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.

Candidates shown in party list order

Change UK

Jon Owen Jones

June Davies

Matthew Paul

Sally Stephenson

Conservative

Dan Boucher

Craig Lawton

Fay Jones

Tomos Davies

Green

Anthony Slaughter

Ian Chandler

Ceri Davies

Duncan Rees

Labour

Jackie Jones

Matthew Dorrance

Mary Wimbury

Mark Whitcutt

Liberal Democrats

Sam Bennett

Donna Lalek

Alistair Cameron

Andrew Parkhurst

Plaid Cymru

Jill Evans

Carmen Smith

Patrick McGuinness

Ioan Bellin

The Brexit Party

Nathan Gill

James Wells

Gethin James

Julie Price

UKIP

Kris Hicks

Keith Edwards

Tom Harrison

Robert McNeil-Wilson