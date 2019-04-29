Image copyright Andrew Mabey Image caption Protests in Cardiff last week saw cyclists ride slowly through the city, disrupting traffic

A "climate emergency" has been declared in Wales following protests demanding politicians take action on climate change.

The Welsh Government's Lesley Griffiths said she hoped the declaration would trigger "a wave of action".

Climate change threatens Wales' health, economy, infrastructure and natural environment, she said.

Plaid Cymru welcomed the move but said it should mean the proposed upgrade to the M4 should be scrapped.

The SNP's Nicola Sturgeon made a similar declaration at her party's conference on Sunday.

Labour is expected to press the UK government to declare a national climate emergency on Wednesday.

It comes after protests by Extinction Rebellion protestors, who want politicians to declare a climate emergency.

Protests in London led to the arrests of 1,000 people, while around 200 activists disrupted traffic in Cardiff last week by cycling slowly through the city.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Extinction Rebellion wants politicians to declare a "climate emergency"

Rural affairs minister Ms Griffiths, speaking ahead of a meeting of UK and Scottish ministers in Cardiff, said: "I believe we have the determination and ingenuity in Wales to deliver a low carbon economy at the same time as making our society fairer and healthier.

"We hope that the declaration by Welsh Government today can help to trigger a wave of action at home and internationally. From our own communities, businesses and organisations to parliaments and governments around the world."

The Welsh Government is committed to achieving a "carbon netural public sector by 2030", she said, and to coordinating action to help other parts of the economy move away from fossil fuels.

"Our sustainable development and environmental legislation is already recognised as world leading and now we must use that legislation to set a new pace of change," she added.

'Cannot be empty grandstanding'

The declaration comes two days ahead of a Plaid Cymru climate change debate in the Senedd.

Plaid environment spokesman Llyr Gruffydd said: "On Wednesday, we look forward to the Welsh parliament becoming the first in the world to officially declare such an emergency by backing Plaid Cymru's motion in the Assembly."

He said the declaration "cannot be more empty grandstanding from Labour".

"This must now mean a real and immediate commitment to tackling climate change head on with concrete action and the political will to see it through," he added.

"This includes scrapping the environmental disaster that is the M4 Relief Road, divesting from fossil fuels, and ensuring that sustainability and climate is a part of the new curriculum."