Image caption Adam Price says Wales "doesn't matter one bit" in Westminster's corridors of power

Plaid Cymru is calling on anyone wanting another EU referendum to back the party in the European elections.

At Plaid's campaign launch, leader Adam Price will say his party is "especially" targeting Labour voters.

He will say Plaid Cymru is the only party in Wales "with a chance of winning seats" that "unequivocally" backs a further referendum.

Plaid says Wales should hold an independence referendum if Brexit occurs without a further EU referendum.

Last Friday's announcement by Mr Price on an independence vote went further than his party conference speech in March.

At the Plaid Cymru campaign launch for the European election in Cardiff on Thursday, Mr Price will say: "If we want to make Wales matter in Europe and the world, a vote for Plaid is our chance of making it happen.

"If we want the new Wales that a new politics will bring, we must vote for it.

"We know that Wales matters. Wales matters to millions of our people, in their daily lives. But in the corridors of power in Westminster it doesn't matter one bit.

"This election is not just about putting Wales - our lives, our problems and our dreams - at the heart of Europe, but bringing Wales in from the margins, out from the cold."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plaid is one of a number of parties seeking to attract voters wanting another EU referendum

Plaid has previously said that a cross-party deal between anti-Brexit parties "could have been an opportunity to offer the voters the clearest possible choice at the ballot box" and blamed the Greens in Wales for the two parties failing to work together in the European election.

The Green Party has said no approach had been made to it by other parties.

In the last European Parliament election in 2014, the four Welsh seats were split between Plaid, Labour, UKIP and the Conservatives.

Mr Price will say: "We are the only party in Wales with a chance of winning seats in the European Parliament that is unequivocally supporting a People's Vote.

"For that reason we are appealing for support across the parties. We are saying to people across the political spectrum - join us.

"Our appeal is especially to Labour supporters who, for years, have been in a state of permanent disappointment with the leadership of their party."

The European Parliament elections in Wales

There are eight parties fighting for four Welsh seats in the planned European elections on 23 May.

Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Liberal Democrats, UKIP and the Green Party are joined by Change UK and the Brexit Party.

You can find a list of candidates here.