Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead at home in Connah's Quay after being sacked as a Welsh Government minister

Judges have rejected an attempt by former first minister Carwyn Jones to force the coroner in the Carl Sargeant inquest to admit extra evidence.

Mr Jones wanted text messages between the ex-leader and deputy leader of Flintshire County Council considered.

The court heard the messages contained allegations Mr Sargeant had done something that could have led to a prison sentence.

But the judges ruled the coroner acted correctly.

Mr Sargeant was found dead at home in Connah's Quay four days after he was sacked as a Welsh Government minister by Mr Jones in November 2017.

He faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

The inquest, adjourned until July, has given a provisional cause of death as hanging.