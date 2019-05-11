Hundreds of people turned out for a Welsh independence rally on Saturday, organised by All Under One Banner (AUOB) Cymru.

Speaking ahead of the Cardiff event, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said that people were "waking up" to the idea that independence was normal.

He added: "The tide is turning, the marches are growing, and the voices are louder".

Campaigners gathered outside City Hall before marching through the capital.

Mr Price cited the emergence of grassroots pro-independence groups as a sign that attitudes were changing.