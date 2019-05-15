Image caption Glyn Davies: "For the last few months, we have just been going round in circles"

Montgomeryshire Conservative MP Glyn Davies has told his local association he will not be standing for the party at the next general election.

Mr Davies called his decision to stand down "very difficult and emotional" but expressed huge frustration with the gridlock in Westminster over Brexit.

"It is a difficult time and I'll be glad to see the behind of it," he said.

Mr Davies has represented the constituency since 2010, after eight years as a Welsh Assembly member.

He said the "current uncertainty in politics" told him it was right time to step aside, to allow his successor "the freedom to become established".

The next general election is not officially due until 2022, but could take place much much sooner if the Brexit impasse in Parliament continues.

Mr Davies, 75, told BBC Wales: "I come down to London on a Monday, spend three of four days here, do nothing, go round in circles, make no decisions and go back home.

"And that's not what I've done in life. I want to work. I don't want to come and do nothing.

"For the last few months, we have just been going round in circles."

Mr Davies has served as parliamentary private secretary, or "Commons eyes and ears", to current Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns and Mr Cairns's predecessor-but-two Cheryl Gillan.

In a statement, the chair and president of Montgomeryshire Conservative Association, Ruth Canning and Robert Harvey, said his achievements for the constituency included "fighting to ensure that accident and emergency services remain in Shrewsbury Hospital, and, along with assembly member Russell George, the Newtown by-pass after so many years".

"Most important of all his principles and determined stance, along with the alliance of protest groups, in the prevention of the construction of the devastating mid-Wales pylon line across some of the most beautiful scenery on the planet."

They said the process of selecting a new candidate would begin "in due course".