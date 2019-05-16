Image caption Jackie Jones tops Labour's list of Wales candidates for the European elections on 23 May

Welsh Labour is calling on voters to back the party in the European elections "to stop far right parties from winning more seats".

Its leading Wales candidate Jackie Jones said Labour MEPs elected would work to combat climate change, protect food and animal welfare standards and for peace and stability across Europe.

Labour ministers had created thousands of Welsh jobs with EU cash, she said.

Ms Jones is campaigning in Llanelli, Carmarthen and Brecon on Thursday.

She was joined by Welsh Government International Affairs Minister Eluned Morgan AM.

Speaking ahead of the mini-tour, Ms Jones said: "All four Welsh Labour European candidates are committed to ending Tory austerity, investing in communities, and ensure those with the broadest shoulders pay their fair share."

But she did not mention that all four candidates are also fully supportive of another EU referendum.

The issue of a further referendum has proved divisive in the party - with many MPs and frontbenchers opposed to the idea.

Labour's governing body agreed last month that the party supports a further referendum only if neither a Brexit deal the party deems suitable, or a general election, cannot be secured.

Mick Antoniw AM represented Welsh Labour at that meeting and said although he understands the position of the party's four candidates, "we cannot ignore the fact there has been a referendum".

During a debate on the Sunday Politics Wales programme, Ms Jones rejected the claim her stance was at odds with the party's manifesto.

"Jeremy Corbyn has himself said, as has Mark Drakeford, that there is the option of going for a confirmatory referendum," she had said.

Cross-party talks between the government and Labour have been taking place to try to solve the Brexit impasse.

Labour is defending one of the four Welsh seats in the European Parliament.

Apart from when the party lost to the Conservatives in 2009, Labour has won every Welsh election to the European Parliament.

The European Parliament elections in Wales

There are eight parties fighting for four Welsh seats in the European elections on 23 May.

Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Liberal Democrats, UKIP and the Green Party are joined by Change UK and the Brexit Party.

You can find a list of candidates here.