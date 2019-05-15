Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan was struck outside his home

The prime minister has urged anyone with information about a man who was killed with a crossbow to contact the police.

Theresa May described the killing of Gerald Corrigan in Holyhead, Anglesey, as a "very worrying case".

The 74 year-old died on Saturday after suffering "horrendous injuries".

His case was raised in the House of Commons by the Ynys Mon MP Albert Owen, who said the community was in shock.

Mr Corrigan was hit with a crossbow bolt outside his home on South Stack Road, Holyhead, on 19 April at about 00:30 BST - it is thought he was fixing a satellite dish at his home when it happened.

North Wales Police said it was conducting the largest murder inquiry on Anglesey for almost two decades.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Image caption Theresa May said the thoughts of the whole house were with the family of Gerald Corrigan

Mrs May said the thoughts of the "whole house" were with the family and friends of Mr Corrigan.

"It's terrible when one hears of an incident such as this," she told MPs.

"I absolutely join the right honourable gentleman in encouraging any member of the public who has any information about what happened to get in touch with the police," she added.

"There is of course the anonymous route to be able to give evidence, to give information for it to reach the police without being identified if people are concerned about that.

"If anybody knows anything about this that can help to catch those who are responsible then I urge them to come forward."

Mr Owen also called on the prime minister to review the laws on crossbows.