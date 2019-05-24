Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May said it was a "matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit"

Leading Welsh Conservatives have paid tribute to Theresa May after she announced the timetable for her resignation.

Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb said she had an "almost impossible job in the current climate".

Welsh assembly group leader Paul Davies said it was a "tremendous achievement to be the country's second" female PM.

Mrs May said it will always be a matter of "deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit".

Mr Crabb thanked Theresa May for her "dedication and incredibly hard efforts on behalf of this deeply divided country"

"Almost impossible job in the current climate," he tweeted.

Mrs May will quit on 7 June. A leadership contest will start the week after.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption In a speech outside Downing Street, Theresa May said the failure to deliver Brexit was a matter of "deep regret"

Mr Davies said: "I would like to thank the Prime Minister for her dedication and commitment to Wales over her many years in politics.

"It is a tremendous achievement to be the country's second female Prime Minister, who stepped into the job at a difficult time.

"The Party must now come together and deliver the Brexit that people voted for."

Former Welsh Assembly Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies tweeted Mrs May "is a politician who has public service running through her veins, and she's been an incredible servant for her party and country.

"Sadly, as a previous PM once said, 'events dear boy events' have overwhelmed her government."

Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon, said Tory MPs should "hang their heads in shame".

"Their self-indulgent internecine warfare has absorbed vast amounts of time, energy and resources. It has cost the country dear, and it's caused the downfall of yet another PM," he said.

Welsh political analyst Roger Awan-Scully tweeted: "Whatever you think of her prime ministership as a whole - and I suspect that most historians will not be kind - that was a dignified and impressive statement from Theresa May in very difficult circumstances just there."